Marvin Spotted Eagle, 70, of Wagner, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at his home in Wagner.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the YST South Housing Community Center Gym. Burial is in St. Phillips Episcopal Cemetery in Lake Andes.

Wake services will begin Thursday at the Community Center.

Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.