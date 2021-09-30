Marvin Spotted Eagle Sep 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marvin Spotted Eagle, 70, of Wagner, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at his home in Wagner.Funeral services are 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the YST South Housing Community Center Gym. Burial is in St. Phillips Episcopal Cemetery in Lake Andes.Wake services will begin Thursday at the Community Center. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 16 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs ELECTRICIAN - Trinity Electric, LLC 4 min ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesJessica SchaefferExhuming The PastRetired YHS Teacher Talks About Social Studies Standards ControversyYankton Woman Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Theft, Concealment ChargesMillisa ‘Missy’ AndersonKenneth HejnaMillisa ‘Missy’ AndersonDaily Record: ArrestsOne Killed In Hutchinson County Crash SundayMark Hoines Images CommentedLetter: Noem’s Drive For Power (38)Letter: Burning A Candle At Both Ends (37)Letter: Up Your Game (31)Letter: Constitutional Question (30)Flu Vaccine Is Still A Vital Weapons (28)Letter: Vaccine Mandate? (27)Letter: Our Virus Approach Is Broken (25)Was Riverboat Days A Super-Spreader? (20)Seeking Input On Changing Standards (10)Point Of View: What COVID Taught Us About Crisis Preparedness (6)In Yankton, Rhoden Calls For Unity In The GOP (4)Letter: It’s A Miracle (4)Letter: A Confusing Situation (4)Letter: This Needs Addressing! (3)Why Didn’t AG Face Manslaughter Charge? (3)Real American Beef: Label It (2)Letter: Rails To Trails? (2)Letter: Jesus Died For That Person, Too (2)Shelter From The Storm (1)Retired YHS Teacher Talks About Social Studies Standards Controversy (1)Mount Marty’s Field Day (1)Exhuming The Past (1)One Killed In Hutchinson County Crash Sunday (1)Letter: Qualifications (1)Letter: ‘Amazing Experience’ (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
