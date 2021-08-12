April 7, 1939-August 7, 2021
James Richard Collier was born in Yankton, South Dakota to Guy and Elizabeth Collier, the one son of seven children.
He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Wichita State University and a Master of Arts in Journalism & Mass Communication from the University of Iowa, launching a lifelong pursuit of teaching and leading institutions of higher education.
He had a distinguished career, leaving legacies at top universities across the country. From his beginning at Fort Hayes State University, he led students, faculty and staff at the universities of Iowa, Maryland, Kansas, Illinois, Washington, Northern Colorado and San Francisco State. Though always and forever loyal to all his schools, he was most proud of his many years as Vice President for University Relations at the University of Washington. Purple and Gold was in his blood.
Always involved in his communities, he served on many boards including the Washington Athletic Club, 101 Club, King County Medical, KUOW, KCTS and Mount Marty University.
He embraced the Pacific Northwest calling Seattle home for forty years, though at heart he was a Midwesterner. He never forgot his Yankton roots. “They are my people,” he would say. He attended Sacred Heart School and graduated from Yankton High. He never missed an opportunity to return and maintained a lifetime bond with a small group of dear friends from his childhood.
If Seattle was home and Yankton his heart, family was his love. He was immensely proud of his three children, Jamie, Jill and Erin. He dearly loved April, his wife of 30 years. He adored his seven grandchildren McNeil, Madeleine, Ruby, Caroline, Taylor, Lawson and Blythe. “Grandpa Jumbo” never missed a milestone and was a fixture at their school and athletic events. Additionally, he is survived by in-laws Shelby, Troy and Bruce, sister Beth and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 11:00am at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 4900 NE 50th, Seattle followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery and a celebration of his life.
His family would like to thank his large and extended team of caregivers including Dr. Barak Gaster, the staff at the Harborview Brain and Wellness Center, the caring staff at Aegis on Queen Anne and the wonderful team at Evergreen Hospice.
The family requests that memorial gifts be made in support of the Collier Family Endowed Scholarship in Medicine or the Dementia Physician Training Fund, both at the University of Washington. Donations can be made online at give.uwmedicine.org/give or via check made payable to the “UW Foundation” and mailed to: UW Advancement, Attn: Gift Services; Box 359505; Seattle, WA 98195. Please indicate the gift is in memory of Jim Collier and note the chosen fund on your check.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 13, 2021
