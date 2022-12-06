Clifford Groseth

Clifford G. Groseth, age 88, of Yankton, South Dakota, went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at his home in Yankton.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton with Reverend Jeff Otterman officiating. Burial will be in the Melhus Cemetery in rural Centerville, South Dakota.