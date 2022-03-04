Freezing rain this morning changing to a mix of rain and snow and becoming windy in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High near 35F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch..
Lillian B. Kathol, age 96, of Hartington, Nebraska, died at her home on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Hartington surrounded by all of her children.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be on Sunday, at church, from 2-5:00 p.m. with a vigil service at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday, at church, one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Chris Soukup, Bryan Potts, Craig Dreesen, Reid Kathol, Andrew Dendinger, Ross Kathol, Jackson Belt and Trevor Kathol.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lillian’s grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-granddaughter.
Lillian B. was born on April 11, 1925, to John and Susann (Kleinschmit) Lauer. She was the oldest of nine children. She grew up in rural Hartington and provided care for families with newborns. Lillian married Rudolph Anthony Kathol on November 26, 1946, in Hartington. Rudy and Lillian raised 10 children.
Lillian was a former member of the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Bow Valley, NE. She worked at Bow Valley dances for the Bow Valley Park Association. She was a current member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, CD of A, and the Ladies Guild.
Lillian is survived by her nine children Sharon (Howard) Soukup of Harrisburg, SD, Judy (Vern) Potts of St. Helena, NE, Betty (Chuck) Dreesen of Lakewood, CO, Randy (Jane) Kathol of Hartington, Galen (Doree) Kathol of Omaha, Lou Ann (Terry) Dendinger of Coleridge, Jeff Kathol of Yankton, SD, Todd (Suzanne) Kathol of Omaha, Jill (Randy) Belt of Wayne; 39 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and two on the way; son-in-law Russ (Judy) Kingsley of Fremont, NE; brother Larry (Kathy) Lauer; sisters Rita Leader, Darlene Schmidt, Irma Jean Weipen and Donna (Steve) Adam and sister in-law Elsie Lauer.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents John and Susan Lauer; husband Rudolph on February 9, 2001, at the age of 85; daughter Susan Kingsley on February 17, 2012; two brothers Donald and Fredrick Lauer; a sister Grace Lauer; three brothers-in-law Dallas Leader, Robert Schmidt, and Francis Wiepen.
