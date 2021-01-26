Margaret Elizabeth (Kuehler) Carda, age 72 of Tabor, SD passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society Tyndall in Tyndall, SD.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor with the Rev. Fr. Mark Lichter as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
There will be a walk-through visitation from 5 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 29 at the church. There will also be visitation for one hour prior to service time on Saturday.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming of Margaret’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Online condolences may be made at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Tabor.
Margaret was born December 1, 1948 to Jerome and Mary Stella (Becker) Kuehler in Hartington, Nebraska. She graduated from Wynot High School and went on to attend Mount Marty College for a few years.
Margaret was united in marriage to Donald J. Carda on August 17, 1968 and to this union four children were born: Anita, Ken, Brad, and Linette.
Margaret was self-employed as a seamstress for Coyote Sports and designed many wedding, bridesmaid dresses, and numerous Czech costumes with her talent. She also had a love for babysitting her grandchildren and other children in Tabor. Five foster children also touched her life.
In 2000 Margaret suffered a debilitating stroke, which eventually led to her residency at the Tyndall Good Samaritan Society. She was able to touch many lives during her stay there.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Donald of Tabor, SD; her four children: Anita (Mike) Kloucek of Scotland, SD, Ken (Vicky) Carda of Tabor, SD, Brad (Jen) Carda of Tabor, SD, and Linette (Mark) Conrad of Tea, SD; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, (and one on the way); her mother, Mary Stella Kuehler; three sisters; seven brothers; six sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; other relatives and friends.
Margaret was preceded in death by her father, Jerome Kuehler; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Emil and Mamie Carda; three brothers-in-law: Richard Lyon, Eugene Carda, and Dennis Hallauer; and one sister-in-law, Carol Carda.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 27, 2021
