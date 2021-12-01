Art Canfield, 86, of Avon, passed away at the Good Samaritan Home in Wagner Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.

Funeral services are 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Peters Funeral Home in Wagner. Burial is in the ZCBJ Cemetery, rural Wagner, with military honors.

Visitation will be the hour prior to services at the funeral home.