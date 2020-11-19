Delores Patricia Krcil, 84, of Yankton passed away early Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Yankton, with the Rev. Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton.
Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, and then one hour prior to the service at the church.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, livestreaming of Delores’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
