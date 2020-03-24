Ann Peterson, 98, of Springfield died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Tyndall.
Due to the current health concerns, private services are being held. Burial is in the Springfield Cemetery, rural Springfield.
Peters Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
Ann (Wynia) Peterson, age 98, was born February 25, 1922 to Frank and Sophie (Petersen) Wynia in Springfield, SD.
Ann spent her childhood years in the Springfield area. She attended two years of high school while also working for her room and board during the tough times of the 1930’s.
Ann married Oscar Peterson on August 27, 1938 at the Lutheran parsonage in Yankton, SD. They were married for 60 years and had four sons. In their early years of marriage they worked for the Ralph Cooley and Clayton Balfany families. In 1946, Oscar and Ann purchased a farm west of Springfield where they raised their four sons, milked cows, raised hogs and chickens and always had a huge garden. In the early 1950’s they owned and operated the Perkins Store. They sold the store and moved back to the farm in 1955 when Oscar started auctioneering.
Ann was very involved with the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Perkins belonging to Ladies Aide, being a Sunday school director and a teacher. She also worked at the Avon Livestock Auction Market office for many years. In 1975, Ann and Oscar sold their farm to their son Glen and moved into Springfield. They became members of the UCC Church. Ann remained quite busy working in the clothing store for many years, the Kennel Snack Bar at the college, Lois’ Cafe for several years and finally at the Senior Meals for ten years as a bookkeeper while also being a board member. She also served as a member of the Springfield Museum board.
Ann will be remembered for her expertise in the kitchen. She was a great cook and baker. She enjoyed making all kinds of goodies, especially her famous buns. Ann was also a meticulous housekeeper and enjoyed crafts, crochet and embroidery. She will be especially remembered and cherished for her love of family. She so enjoyed having grandkids and great-grandkids at her home. Nothing made her happier than to have a house full of family and friends. She always put others wants and needs ahead of her own and had a positive affect on all, always making all feel welcome and comfortable in her home.
Ann entered the Tyndall Good Samaritan Center in December 2019 due to declining health.
Thankful for having shared her life is her son Glen Peterson of Springfield; daughter-in-law Delphine (Lawrence) Peterson of Yankton; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband Oscar, who passed on March 8, 1998; three sons: Lawrence, Jack and Jerry; daughter-in-law Janice Peterson; siblings: Jerry and Gerben Wynia and Velma Halverson; all of her in-laws on Oscar’s side.
