Robert D. Fritschen, 85, of Laurel, Nebraska, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Unity Point Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 27, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel with the Rev. Jerry Connealy officiating. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Monday at church from 5:30-7:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. To watch a livestream of the service, visit www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
