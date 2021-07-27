Darlene Heckenlaible, 81, of Medford, Oregon, and formerly of Menno, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Medford.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at the Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno, with the Rev. Michael Hecht officiating.
Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
Burial of her cremated remains will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno.
Livestreaming of Darlene’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
The Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno, is assisting with the services details.
