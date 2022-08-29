James H. Juffer, age 76 of Yankton, SD passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Memorial services for Jim will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton with the Rev. Jeff Otterman officiating. Entombment of cremated remains will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery mausoleum at a later date.