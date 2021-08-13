Wayne Huber, age 57, of Gayville, South Dakota, died Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Unity Point Health St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa, surrounded by his family at his bedside.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church in Yankton, South Dakota with Reverend Errin Mulberry officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed at www.cbchurch.com and clicking on the YouTube icon or at www.facebook.com/CalvaryBaptistChurchYankton/. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 4:00 p.m.
Pallbearers are Greg Bak, Tom Courtney, Dave Jerke and James McGrath. Honorary pallbearers will be the Gayville Fire and Rescue and his Yankton John Deere co-workers.
Wayne Huber was born March 23, 1964, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Bernal and Pearl (Rempfer) Huber. He grew up on the family farm near Mission Hill, South Dakota and attended school in Yankton, graduating from Yankton High School in 1982. He then attended the University of South Dakota in Springfield, South Dakota and graduated with a degree in diesel mechanic. He began working at John Deere in Yankton in 1983 as a mechanic and then worked his way up to sales until his health forced him to retire in 2020. He married his high school sweetheart, Julie Willert, on September 19, 1987, in Yankton. They moved to Gayville, South Dakota, after their marriage. Wayne joined the Gayville Fire Department in 1987 and received his EMT License in 1993, which he kept for over 20 years. He also served as the assistant fire chief in Gayville for 25 years.
Wayne enjoyed being outdoors whether it was camping, gardening, taking care of his lawn, cruising in his ’71 Chevelle or looking at the fall colors. He enjoyed traveling and taking Carnival Cruises, listening to 80’s music and playing cards with family. He was an avid Steelers Football fan and never missed a game. He loved his family above everything else and enjoyed watching his granddaughters grow up, attending his kid’s activities and attending church. He enjoyed working on house projects, always made sure the house was kept in working order and even remodeling an entire home in Gayville with his son, Nick. His family proclaimed him as the best John Deere lawn and garden salesman and Wayne loved being a salesman for the people. He loved the holidays with his family and preparing the annual Easter dinner. His family always enjoyed his food on the grill and his delicious chili. He enjoyed meeting with friends every Friday for their “safety meeting” and taking his family out on the weekends to eat. He loved his wife and family dearly and will be missed.
Survivors include his wife, Julie Huber of Gayville, South Dakota; three children: Nicholas Huber of Gayville; Brittney (James) McGrath of Gayville; and Trevor Huber of Sioux City, Iowa; two grandchildren: Adelaide and Bryten; sister, Renee (Greg) Bak of Mission Hill, South Dakota; brother-in-law, Jon (Lisa) Willert of Gretna, Nebraska; step mother-in-law, Nancy Willert of Yankton; nephew, Cameron (Stef) Stark and their son, Silas.
He was preceded in death by his parents and father and mother-in-law, Rich and Joan Willert.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 14, 2021
