LaVern Alvin Schaefer, age 93, passed away peacefully at home in Tripp, with his family at his bedside and went home to the Lord on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Friedens Reformed Church in Tripp.

His funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 27 at Friedens Reformed Church. Burial, with military honors, will be in the church cemetery.

