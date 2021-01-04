Raymond Carl Poppe, 92, of Crofton, Nebraska, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Due to family members having COVID-19 at the present time, Raymond’s funeral will be delayed for a few weeks until they are healthy. His funeral will be at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton and burial will be at St. Rose of Lima cemetery in Crofton. Funeral notices will be sent out prior to his service.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Commented