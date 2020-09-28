Austin J. Ingalls, age 34, of Bryant, SD, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at his residence.
Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church in Watertown. Visitation will be prior to the service at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. Fr. Richard Fox will be the celebrant. Music will be provided by Danielle Holmquist-Holida as organist with Deb Schroeder as song leader and a song sung by Austin’s close friend Royce Kunezli. The family is requested to meet at the church by 10:00 a.m. for a prayer service. The service will be Live-Streamed via Facebook Live.
Private family burial will be at the Garfield Cemetery, Bryant, SD. Urn bearers will be cousins Aaron Polejewski, Andrew Staufer, Kayla Polejowski, Karley Polejewski and Faith Peterson. Honorary Urn bearers will be cousins Emily Foran of Davis, CA and Jackie Foran of Reno, NV, and dear friends Royce Kuenzli, Jocelyn Zimprich.
Austin was born on March 21, 1986, to Justin and Vonnie (Staufer) Ingalls in Marshall, MN. He attended Immaculate Conception School in Watertown, SD through the fifth grade and then Holy Family Catholic School in Mitchell, SD for sixth grade. He graduated in 2004 from Mitchell High School and continued his education and passion for football at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, SD. He graduated from Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, MN where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Business Finance. His passion for football continued as he was allowed the opportunity to play for the Dakota LawDawgs, a semi-professional football team.
Austin had an entrepreneurial drive from a young age which helped him start businesses that included painting and marketing sports trading cards and memorabilia. He was an integral and dedicated part of the family farm along with working at Agropur Dairy Cooperative in Lake Norden, SD. Austin had a passion for sports, especially the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Twins, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Farming, raising and caring for his livestock was in his blood. He loved nature and the freedom of being outdoors. Fall was his favorite time of year where his efforts of the growing season were realized. He cared deeply for his family, had a heart of gold, he valued loyalty and a desire for giving back. Husker, Austin’s dog which he raised since a puppy, never left his side.
Austin is survived by his father Justin (Lynnie) Ingalls of Sioux Falls, SD; mother Vonnie (Kevin) Carda of Yankton, SD; sister Sydney Ingalls of Lincoln, NE; step-brothers Nick Carda of Sioux Falls, SD and Chase Carda of Omaha, NE, step sisters Tana (Jason) Reihe of Watertown, SD, Kyra (Adam) Wolkow of Ft. Collins, CO, Danyel (Zach) Beckman of Sioux Falls, SD, Calli Henley of Washington DC; his grandparents, Les and Lucy Staufer of Watertown, SD and Terry Carda of Yankton, SD.
Austin was preceded in death by his grandparents James and Joyce Ingalls, and Joyce Carda.
Arrangements by Crawford-Osthus Funeral Chapel www.crawfordosthus.com
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 29, 2020
