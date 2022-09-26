Floris Woodhouse, age 88, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Memorial services are 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery at a later date.