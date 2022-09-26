Floris Woodhouse, age 88, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Memorial services are 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery at a later date.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.
Floris was born November 6, 1933, in Britton, South Dakota. Her parents were Chris and Clara Vermundson. She had five brothers and was the second to the youngest. Floris was raised on the family farm near Roslyn, SD and attended country school. She finished her education in the Roslyn Public School System. After high school, Floris moved to Webster, SD where she worked as a nurse’s aide at the hospital. On August 9, 1953, she married Del Helland, who was a barber in Webster. After their marriage, they moved to Aberdeen, SD and three children were born: Kristie, Wayne and Jim. They lived in Aberdeen for 11 years and then moved to Yankton. Floris worked many years in housekeeping, first for Avera Sacred Heart Hospital and then for Trinity Lutheran Church. After 30 years of marriage, Del passed away on October 12, 1983.
In 1987, Floris met George Woodhouse at a square dance and later she invited George to a Christmas party. They began to realize they had a lot in common for everyday living. They were engaged on Valentine’s Day in 1989 at Bogner’s Steakhouse and thought to marry in about a year. George was surprised by a job transfer in January so they decided to marry early so they could look for a house in Boise, Idaho. George and Floris were married on March 27, 1989, at Christ Episcopal Church in Yankton. They lived in Boise for a year and a half and then George was transferred to Grand Island, NE. Floris volunteered at the hospitals in both states. After George’s retirement in December of 1995, they moved back to Yankton. They lived in Riverside Acres for 19 years and then moved to Hillcrest Apartments so they could travel more often. They enjoyed traveling to Branson the most but also saw Oregon, New York, Idaho, Montana, Washington D.C. and many more. Floris’s first minor stroke slowed her down and then she suffered a second stroke a week before she died. Floris and George were married for 33 years and 7 months. They enjoyed Yankton and were members of Christ the King Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing cards, spending time with friends and loved living close to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Floris is survived by her husband, George Woodhouse of Yankton; three children: Kristie (Bruce) Jensen of Yankton, Wayne (Vickie) Helland of Yankton, and Jim (Teresa) Helland of Brookings, SD; George’s children: Glen, Tim and Bart; four grandchildren: Beth, Greg, Zach and Jack; and three great-grandchildren: Milo, Piper and Levi.
Floris was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Del Helland; and four brothers.
Commented