Marcielle Hamilton, 97, of Tyndall passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall.
Her funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 11 at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Tyndall. Burial will be in the St. Leo’s Catholic Cemetery, Tyndall.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, Tuesday, August 10, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church.
Marcielle Young was born at Spencer, South Dakota to Albert and Lyda Theis Young on June 4, 1924. Marcielle grew up on a farm with her sister Dolores and brother Lloyd. Marcielle had her baptism, first communion and was confirmed at St. Peters Catholic Church at Farmer, South Dakota. She graduated from Spencer High School, Spencer, South Dakota in 1942. Marcielle went back several times for school reunions. Even hit the 75th year of graduating. On the 75th there were only three classmates left.
On October 2, 1943 Marcielle married Larry Hamilton at the Catholic Parsonage in Farmer, South Dakota. After their marriage they lived and managed at their farm in Spencer, South Dakota. Seven children were born at the time they pulled up stakes and went to Long Beach, California where Larry did roofing and worked in the oil fields driving semi. Marcielle stayed home and took care of the seven children. In 1954 they moved back to their farm at Spencer. In 1959 they purchased Paul’s Cocktail Bar in Tyndall, South Dakota and renamed it Larry’s Cocktail Lounge. They had a machinery farm auction, packed up the seven children and headed to Tyndall, South Dakota. Later on while in Tyndall they sold their farm at Spencer. Another child was born in 1961 bringing the number to eight children, five girls and three boys.
In 1969 Larry and Marcielle sold the bar. They both worked in Springfield, South Dakota at U.S.D./Springfield until the college closed in 1984. Larry was diagnosed with cancer in 1984 and passed away on August 27, 1987 at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at the age of 63. Marcielle remained on the acreage just east of Tyndall for a couple of years but then sold the acreage, along with the acreage north of Tyndall and bought a house in Tyndall. She moved to Yankton to the Sunrise Apartments where she lived for about four years. She then decided to move back to Tyndall and live with her youngest son Colin, whom she had sold the house to.
Survivors include her eight children: Norma Hlavac of Yankton, SD, Russell (Margaret) of Avon, Peggy Carda (Gene Yaeger) of Hartford, Judy (Loren) Berndt of Harrisburg, Larice, Ethan, Jane (Joe) Sedlacek of Scotland, Colin and Sandra (Earl) Wilson of Tyndall; 23 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding Marcielle was her husband Larry age 63 in 1987; her parents Albert and Lyda Young; her infant sister Darlene; brother Lloyd Young who lived in Portland, Oregon; sister Dolores Lindekugel who was from Forest Grove, Oregon; grandparents Frank and Kathryn Young and Peter and Margaret Theis; great-granddaughter Kirsten Roubideaux; her in-laws Hewitt and Evelyn Hamilton who were from Spencer, SD and Archie and Elvie Peppmueller who also lived in Spencer.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 10, 2021
