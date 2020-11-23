Donald “Ole” Olson, age 84, of Yankton, South Dakota, died from complications from COVID-19 on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Donald Gary Olson was born June 28, 1936 in Irene, South Dakota to Gilbert and Elynor (Geraldson) Olson. He grew up in Irene and moved to Yankton in 1950. Don helped on the construction of the Gavins Point Dam and also worked for the Freeman Company in Yankton. In 1955, he joined the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Ord in California. He served in the Army National Guard until 1963. He married Jacqueline Jensen on May 3, 1958 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Don worked at Mathis International, Stuelpnagel’s, Welfl Construction and then Cimpl Meats for over 20 years. He finished his career at Kolberg-Pioneer, retiring in 2003. In his retirement years, he helped mow at Hillcrest Country Club in Yankton. Don and Jackie enjoyed being active in The Center and loved the trips to Branson, Missouri. Don was active in the Antique Auto Association and loved going on parades. He also enjoyed tinkering in the garage, woodworking and making bird houses. He was very outgoing and liked visiting with his friends. Don loved going out to eat and especially enjoyed a good cheeseburger and fries, topped off with a bowl of ice cream. He was a simple, kind and happy man who was content with what he had. He adored his granddaughters and he will be deeply missed.
Don is survived by his two daughters, Pam (Rick) Stone of Yankton and Diane (Fred) Pick of Hartington, NE; two granddaughters, Karla (Michael) Krause of Brunswick, NE and Kelsy Pick of Yankton; two great granddaughters: Kinley and Makenna Krause; sister, Sara (Ralph) Paulsen of Yankton; three brothers: Gordon (Jane) Olson of Mission Hill, SD, Bob (Colleen) Olson of Gayville, SD and Larry (Carol) Olson of Tea, SD; and many nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jacqueline Olson on December 19, 2018; and two daughters, Debra and Donna Olson.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 24, 2020
