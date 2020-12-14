Diane Ruth Kapitan, age 79 of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Majestic Bluffs in Yankton.
Goglin Funeral Home of Yankton (www.goglinfh.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Diane Ruth Kapitan, age 79 of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Majestic Bluffs in Yankton.
Goglin Funeral Home of Yankton (www.goglinfh.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented