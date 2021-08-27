Leroy Pietz, age 87 of rural Tripp, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at his farm home where he had lived his entire life.
Funeral services were held August 21 at Friedens Reformed Church in Tripp. Burial was at Friedens Reformed Church Cemetery.
Leroy was born February 12, 1934 to William and Bertha (Sprecher) Pietz, at the family farm near Tripp. Leroy completed eighth grade, but farming always meant more to him than schooling. His education was earned on the family farm under the guidance of his parents and siblings. Leroy contracted polio in 1952 which limited the use of his right arm for the remainder of his life, yet this did not stop him from fulfilling his dream of farming. Leroy was able to purchase the family farm in the 1980s. He loved the farm life. His Hereford cattle were his pride and joy. He was a John Deere man, through and through.
Leroy is survived by four siblings, Myra Bartelt of Parkston, Merlin (Judy) Pietz of Parker, Richard (Sharon) Pietz of Sioux Falls and Calvin (Ann) Pietz, also of Sioux Falls; along with many nieces and nephews.
Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, William and Bertha Pietz; two brothers, Willard and Harvey and one sister, Gloria Hough.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 28, 2021
Commented