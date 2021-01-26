Fr. Charles Duman, 97, of Mitchell and formerly of Yankton, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Avera Brady Nursing Home, Mitchell.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Salem. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton, at approximately 1:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1.
Walk-through visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, and then one hour prior to the service at the church.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through livestreaming of Fr. Duman’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are required to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
