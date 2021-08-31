Arlen Miller, 81 of Freeman, passed away on Aug. 30 at his home in Freeman under hospice care.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 4 at 10:30 a.m. at the Salem Mennonite (South) Church of rural Freeman.
Visitation and viewing will be Friday at the church from 5 to 7 p.m.
Arrangements by Walter’s Funeral Home of Freeman.
Those left to celebrate his life are his wife of 60 years Florence, sons, Craig (Jenelle), Corey (Nancy), Charles (Amy) and daughter, Jody (Steve) Heeg. Grandchildren, Bethany (Richard), Andy (Erica), Christopher, McKenzie (Lee), Hannah, Chelsea, Sarah (Curtis), Sam, Rachel, Emily and great granddaughter Eden Ruth. He is survived by his brother Steve, sister Jessie Peters, nephews and nieces, cousins and lifelong friends.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 1, 2021
