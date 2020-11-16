Zdenka “Jenny” Ann Pavlish was born Tuesday, September 2, 1924 in rural Tabor Bon Homme County to Joseph and Frances (Stiblal) Bruna. Jenny completed eighth grade at Wysup Country School.
Jenny was united in marriage to Milo J. Pavlish January 29, 1946 at St George Catholic Church, Scotland, SD. She and Milo farmed near Scotland until their retirement in 1970. They then moved into their newly built home in Tyndall.
Zdenka worked at the Tyndall Bakery for 16 years and then worked occasionally for Gary and Linda Merkwan at Legacy Furniture over the next two years.
She loved cooking for family. Jenny is remembered for her delicious potato dumplings and kolaches. She was a hard worker and a true servant. The family never knew where she was because she was always working. Jenny’s enjoyment of tending flowers and mowing was evident in her beautiful yard. She was helpful and generous. Jenny even shared her clothesline and spare garage.
Jenny enjoyed crocheting doilies for family members while she relaxed. She was known as the town seamstress, sewing and mending clothing for many people. When family and friends visited, she would always tell them “Say hi to the family.” When Jenny was finished with a conversation with family, she would dismiss you. Jenny had a sweet tooth and always had cookies in the freezer and a candy dish on the table. She regularly shared her baked goods with friends and family.
Zdenka was a favorite with staff at Prairie Heights Health Care in Aberdeen because she was content to be by herself. She was a resident there for five years, until her death, Tuesday, November 10 at the age of 96. Funeral service was held November 14, 2020 at Goglin Funeral Home, Tyndall with interment at Czech National Cemetery, Tyndall.
Zdenka Pavlish was preceded in death by her husband Milo January 24, 1984; parents, Joseph and Frances Pavlish; six brothers and sisters, Joseph, Lillian, Mildred, Frank, Charles and Vlasta (Patsy) and one daughter Kathy Elic.
She is survived by her daughter Peggy Pavlish, grandchildren Amy (Greg) Teply, Cory (Kerry) Schortzman, Jason (Peggy) Schortzman; great grandchildren Meagan (Seth) Palmer, Justin Teply, Ashlyn Schortzman, Jaidyn Schortzman, Trinity Schortzman, Bridyn Schortzman, Caleb Schortman and Leah Schortzman.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 17, 2020
