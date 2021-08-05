Dr. Robert G. Mitchum, DDS, passed away at the age of 90, peacefully at Schowalter Villa, in Hesston, Kansas, on August 2, 2021. He is survived by his 2 children, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Burial will be at the Fairview Cemetery, Greensburg, Kansas, at a later date. Memorials in his name, Robert G. Mitchum, can be sent to Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543.