Richard Knutson, 57, of Ewing, Virginia, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the American Legion Hall in Wagner. Burial is in the Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Greenwood.

Wake services began Thursday at the Legion Hall.

Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.