Tari Kay Tielke, 60, of Yankton passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at her home under hospice care.
Private Family Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, with the Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan and the Rev. Sue Burris officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will be in the Bon Homme Cemetery, Springfield, at a later date.
Walk-through visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through livestreaming of Tari’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend the visitation in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Yankton.
