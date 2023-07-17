Donna “Midge” Stengle was born on September 15, 1946, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Don and Lois (Boller) Modereger. She passed away peacefully, following a short and brave battle with cancer on July 12, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton at the age of 76.
She attended school in Yankton, where she lovingly obtained the nickname Midge, which she preferred for the rest of her life. She also made many lifelong friends. Midge married her high school sweetheart, Bobby Church, and welcomed their daughter, Staci. She then married Bob Stengle, and added son, Matt and daughter, Kelsey to the family.
She took over the family business, Boller Printing, from her grandmother, Agnes Boller, and parents, Don and Lois. She ran the business for many years and was very active in the community. Some of her many groups include Downtown Yankton, Interchange, Yankton Prison, After Prom Committee, Riverboat Days and Junior Racquetball. Midge was also very active in Beta and many Bridge groups. While we’re not sure how many hands were played, we know a lot of laughs were had and she loved every second of it.
She was happiest surrounded by her friends and loved her family more than anything. She beamed at the weddings of her three children, excitedly welcoming Chris Pederson, Jody Remsing and David Viggiano into the family. We know she loved us, but if you knew her, you knew her greatest joys were her grandchildren, Jonas and Poppy Stengle.
We will all miss her terribly, but know she was ready, and was met by her parents and many friends and family, and she’s sitting at a Bridge table with a cold Mountain Dew and a bag of popcorn.
She is survived by her children, Staci (Chris) Pederson, Matt (Jody Remsing) Stengle and Kelsey (David) Viggiano; her grandchildren, Jonas and Poppy; brothers, Jeff (Matt Sutkoski) Modereger and Brian (Michelle) Modereger; nephew, Charlie (Chalin) Modereger and niece, Katie (Josh) Fisher and their children; and many cousins. She is also survived by many friends (and their dogs) whom she considered family.
There will be a celebration of her life at a later date, where we can all share funny stories about her, because if you knew her, you have one.
The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Avera Sister James Care Center for taking such good care of our sweet momma.
