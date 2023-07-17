Donna ‘Midge’ Stengle

Donna “Midge” Stengle was born on September 15, 1946, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Don and Lois (Boller) Modereger. She passed away peacefully, following a short and brave battle with cancer on July 12, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton at the age of 76.

She attended school in Yankton, where she lovingly obtained the nickname Midge, which she preferred for the rest of her life. She also made many lifelong friends. Midge married her high school sweetheart, Bobby Church, and welcomed their daughter, Staci. She then married Bob Stengle, and added son, Matt and daughter, Kelsey to the family.