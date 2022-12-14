Dr. Robert Elder

Dr. Robert Thomas Elder passed away on Nov. 10, 2022, in the ICU at the University of Chicago Hospitals where he received excellent care.
Dr. Elder was a cancer survivor and cancer victim. He was treated successfully for Hodgkin’s cancer at Stanford Medical Center in 1984 but he did not survive the chemotherapy treatments for his newly diagnosed esophageal cancer.
Dr. Elder was born in Yankton SD on May 3,1948, to the late George Homer Elder and Rose Pine Elder. He was preceded in death by his sister Dr. Virginia Widstrom and his brother David Elder. He graduated from Yankton High School in 1966. He attended St. Olaf College and graduated in 1970 with dual degrees in Chemistry and Math. For the next two years he served in the Army, playing clarinet in the United States Army Band. Then he continued his education at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign where he earned his doctorate in Biochemistry and where he met his future wife. Dr. Elder spent his career as a research scientist first at Stanford as a postdoctoral fellow, then as a faculty member at the University of Chicago and Texas A&M University and finally as a Research Fellow at Children’s Memorial Hospital in Chicago.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Dr. Anna B. Studencki and two children Adam Elder and Lily Elder, his twin brother Vincent, nieces Carolyn Becker, Kathryn Reimler and Christina Madsen and nephews Gerald Widstrom and Jeff Widstrom and their families.
Robert enjoyed traveling and photography, taking many pictures of family members, landscapes, and flowers. He took his autistic son on many road trips, stopping at many sites along the way. They traveled to visit Adam’s mother and autistic sister in Montana. The family was separated by the unusual and very difficult circumstances of finding appropriate, safe placements for their disabled children in the same state, given that one sibling can be served in a group home while the other needs a developmental center.
Dr. Elder’s remains were donated to the Illinois Anatomical Gift Society. Memorial services will be conducted at a future date.
Dr. Elder was generous and contributed to many charities. Memorial donations may be made to the PACTT Learning Center and Residential Programs in Oak Park, IL. 712 Bellefort Ave, Oak Park, Il 60302. (Attn: Development office).
