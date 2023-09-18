Joseph Reynolds

Joseph Lyle Reynolds of Sioux Falls and formerly of Yankton, passed away peacefully among his dear family on September 14, 2023, amid the great care of the Ava’s House hospice team at Sanford Health in Sioux Falls following a full long life.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate his life with a 6 p.m. visitation and 7 p.m. celebration of life service followed by his favorite meal of the day — dessert. This will take place on Wednesday, September 20th, at Goglin Funeral Home, Yankton.