Mary Ann Nelson, 75, died December 16, 2020 at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls. Memorial Service will be at 7:00 PM Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Viborg.
Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Viborg Baptist Cemetery Fund or Viborg First Baptist Church, c/o Mary Ann Nelson Memorial, PO Box 427, Viborg, SD 57070.
Service will be broadcasted on the church’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FirstBaptistViborgnews.
Mary Ann Andal was born November 16, 1945, in Viborg to Alfred and Sena (Anderson) Andal. She attended Frog Creek School in rural Clay County and graduated from Centerville High School in 1963. She graduated from Nettleton Community College in Sioux Falls in 1964 and worked as a secretary in Sioux Falls for one year.
Mary Ann married Warren Nelson on August 21st, 1965 and they happily resided on their farm in rural Viborg for over 55 years. Through the years she worked alongside Warren helping with livestock chores, field work, keeping meticulous farm records and making sure everyone had enough to eat. She was adamant about keeping farms in the family and championed efforts to slow the introduction of corporate farming in South Dakota. Mary Ann was strong in her Christian faith and active within the Viborg First Baptist Church where she coordinated Soup Day, funerals and other ladies’ activities. She enjoyed hosting “coffee times,” flowers, their many good dogs over the years, and after-church pizza parties with family. She cherished time with her family and wanted everyone to be happy and safe.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband Warren, 2 children Sherry Oswald and Terry Nelson (Christy) of Viborg, SD; 4 grandchildren Cody (Tina) and Chad Oswald, Jesse and Haley Nelson; 2 brothers-in-law Roger (Pam) Nelson and Dennis Nelson; and many other relatives and friends.
Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents; half brothers and sisters, Sylvia, James, Arnold, Verdell, and Alyce.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 14, 2021
