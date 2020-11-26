Lowell Winckler of Scotland, SD passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital in Scotland.
Public visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 24 at Goglin Funeral Home in Scotland. The family asks that you wear a mask and practice social distancing.
A private family funeral is scheduled for a later date.
Interment will be at Rosehill Cemetery, Scotland.
Goglin Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lowell Winckler family.
Lowell Albert Winckler was born on April 9, 1938, to Albert and Martha (Wiederrich) Winckler at the family farm. He graduated from Tripp High School, always proud of his class motto — “Hard as nails/tough as bricks/WE ARE THE CLASS of 1956!”
He met his love, Rosemarie Vaughn, on a blind date of roller-skating; months later they were married April 19, 1959, at the Immanuel Reformed Church, rural Tripp. They farmed until 1984, later working for Doctor Dilger as farm manager near Milltown until they moved to Scotland, SD, in 1994 to work for Broins and Associates (POET) until retirement.
Lowell was an avid bowler. He and Rosemarie managed the lanes at Sport Bowling Alley for several years. He served as secretary to both League and City association, mentored Youth Bowling League. He proudly served 9 years in the National Guard. He was one of the original organizers of Heartland Consumer Power District and the Tripp Rural Fire District. He loved the outdoors, gardening and canning (especially the “Winckler Secret Pickle Recipe” and canned meat). He spent countless hours with others on a pontoon boat at Pickstown or upon the banks of the James River for his favorite species — the Great American Catfish. He looked forward to the annual pheasant opener and hunting deer — “The first liar didn’t stand a chance.” Lowell was very resourceful — an advanced “do-it-yourselfer.”
Although an only child, he had many cousins and enjoyed family gatherings. His prides and joys were his grandchildren. Imagine his excitement when the first grandchild was born on his 54th birthday!
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Rosemarie; twin sons, Craig (Dorene Adams) of Scotland, SD, and Charles (Kelli Butler) of Sioux Falls, SD, and daughter, Cheryl (Jeff DeMent) of Athol, ID; and 10 grandchildren (Grant, Logan, Kathleen, Nora; Karlie, Sylas; Dean, Tony, Ross and Troy).
He was preceded in death by infant son, Stephen, and his parents.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 27, 2020
