Henry Alois Kronaizl, 91, of Vermillion, SD passed away Sunday, October 4, at the Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Viborg, SD after a brief illness.
Henry was born June 26, 1929 in Utica, SD to Joseph and Sophie (Kortan) Kronaizl. He graduated from Meckling High School in 1947 and served in the Army during the Korean War.
Henry married Jewell Davenport on August 17, 1963. He farmed all his life on the family farm in rural Meckling, SD. He was a member of the St. Agnes Catholic Church, VFW Post 3061, Norway Township Board and was an avid bowler for many years.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Adolph, Joe, Tom, Jim and Steven Kronaizl and sisters Helen Jones and Marie Graceffa.
He is survived by his wife Jewell and three daughters Lisa (Doug) Wagner, Kristi Hansen all of Sioux Falls, SD and LeeAnne (Jay) Dufek of Castlewood, SD and grandchildren Samantha, Emily and Logan Wagner, Katie and Lyndsey Archer and Jayson and Zach Dufek. He is also survived by a brother Stanley Kronaizl of Vermillion, a sister Lillian Abild of Phoenix, AZ and sisters-in-law; Barbara and Judy Kronaizl, Kathy Kortan, Willon (Dave) Buehrer and Linda Davenport as well as many nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held. Visit HansenFuneralHome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 6, 2020
Commented