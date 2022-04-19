Ron Nygaard, 80 of Viborg, formally of Davis, passed away on April 16, 2022, at the Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Viborg.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Viborg Community Hall, Viborg.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel, Viborg.
Arrangements provided by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.
Ronald Lee Nygaard was born on November 17, 1941, to Martin and LaVonne (Gossman) Nygaard in Viborg, SD. He was the 2nd of 4 children, joining Eldon, Lowell, and Joyce. He graduated from Viborg High School in 1959 and went on to Augustana College, obtaining his Bachelors in Business Administration.
He joined the United States Navy in 1966 and served 19 years, earning the rank of E6. He served on the USS Arcturus. Following his career in the service, he worked for Carlyle Plastics in the recycling area. He farmed for many years near Viborg with his dad and brother, retiring in 2014.
On October 4, 1997, he was united in marriage to Teresa Dailey in Centerville, SD. He inherited two children, Raylene and Kristen, that he was proud to call his own. He loved to spend time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Ron and Teresa helped start Church on The Street in Sioux Falls for those who were unhoused and in need. They also went on 8 mission trips to Nicaragua where they helped serve the area. They formed many lifetime relationships each time they went there.
Ron will always be remembered for his service to his country, faith, family and his community.
Ron is survived by his wife, Teresa; daughters Raylene Parks, Yankton, and Kristen (Jason) Winterringer, Yankton; grandchildren Ashley (Andrew) Braaten, St. Francis, MN, Amber (Juliana) Hanzlik, Alcester, Deven Hanzlik, Yankton, Jessica Winterringer, Vermillion, Kennedy Winterringer, Sioux Falls, and Miranda Winterringer, Vermillion; great-grandchildren Gage, Hunter, and Brooks Braaten, St. Francis, MN.; brother Eldon (Sherry) Nygaard of Viborg; and sister Joyce (Richard) Vasgaard, Centerville; sister-in-law Diann Nygaard, Ft. Collins, CO; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Lavonne Nygaard and brother Lowell Nygaard.
Commented