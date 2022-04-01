Alice J. Melgaard, 90, formerly of Yankton and Pierre, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Epworth Villa in Oklahoma City.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. April 9 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with the Rev. Katie Ricke officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.  

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.