Gary Kling, 83, of Yankton, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, due to injuries sustained in a recent car accident.

No services are planned.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.

Memorials in Gary’s honor may be directed to the Heartland Humane Society at 3400 E. Hwy 50 in Yankton, SD 57078.