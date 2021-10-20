Leon Schrempp Oct 20, 2021 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Leon V. Schrempp, 80, of Yankton, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at his home.Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with a vigil service at 7 p.m.Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals Two Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify by family Updated 57 min ago More Jobs Jobs Full-time Production Positions - Walt's Homestyle Foods 8 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMountain Lions Becoming Normal Presence In Area, Authorities SayYankton Pizza Business Expanding To Sioux FallsMan Dies In Knox County Fatal Accident10-Digit Dialing Set To Begin In South Dakota This MonthBlake BartelsBlake BartelsKelly WickYankton Man Pleads Not Guilty To Child Pornography ChargesBlake BartelsDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedFlu Vaccine Is Still A Vital Weapons (50)Letter: Up Your Game (33)Letter: Our Virus Approach Is Broken (32)Letter: Time To Clean House (32)Letter: Vaccinations And Health Care Workers (31)Letter: A Code To Live By (21)Letter: ‘The Ills We Do’ (17)Point Of View: Is Wanting Liberty Selfish? (18)Letter: A Confusing Situation (14)Letter: Where Was Gov. Noem? (13)Seeking Input On Changing Standards (10)A Do-Over On Social Studies Standards (8)Retired YHS Teacher Talks About Social Studies Standards Controversy (4)Letter: It’s A Miracle (4)South Dakota’s ‘Advantage’ (3)A New Use For The Mall, For Better And Worse (3)Letter: What Is A Constitutional Sheriff? (3)Letter: Boundaries (3)Letter: Rails To Trails? (3)Exhuming The Past (2)Real American Beef: Label It (2)Natural Gas Prices To Soar (1)How many spam/potential span phone calls do you estimate you receive in a week? (1)IRS Reporting Proposal Little More Than A Hunting Exercise (1)Abbott Named USD Discovery District Interim President (1)Ryken Honored With United Way Volunteerism Award (1)Letter: ‘Rails To Trails’ A Good Idea (1)One Killed In Hutchinson County Crash Sunday (1)City, DOT Officials Discuss The Fate Of Meridian Bridge (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
