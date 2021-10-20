Leon V. Schrempp, 80, of Yankton, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at his home.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with a vigil service at 7 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.