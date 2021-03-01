Dorothy G. Heine, age 102, of Hartington, Nebraska died on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at Sts. Peter & Paul cemetery in Bow Valley, Nebraska.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, at church, from 5-7:00 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday at church one hour prior to services.
You may watch a livestream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live. Face masks and social distancing are required for the funeral and visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be: Scott Heine, Todd Albers, Wes Lyngstad, Kevin Heine, Ian Cardona, John Heine and Craig Dickes. Honorary pallbearers will be all of the other grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dorothy Grace Jones was born on June 17, 1918 to Lloyd and Laura Jones in Wynot. She grew up in the Wynot Bow Valley Mills area and graduated from Wynot High School as valedictorian in 1936. She attended Wayne State College and obtained a Nebraska Teaching Certificate. Her teaching career started in local rural schools where she taught all grades in Wynot and the rural schools during World War II. Dorothy married Ludwig F. Heine on August 8, 1941 and they lived on a farm north of Bow Valley, raising their 8 children. After the children were raised, Dorothy returned to teaching at East Catholic Elementary. She was also very involved in community and church work. She was a 4-H leader for the Needles and Nails 4-H Club. Dorothy was a member of St. Peter and Paull parish, Bow Valley and after moving to Hartington in 1991, she was a member of Holy Trinity parish.
She taught in the GED Program in Hartington for 5 years and volunteered in the second grade classroom at Holy Trinity Elementary for many years. She continued to correct papers for the 2nd grade after moving to the Arbor Care Assisted Living Center in 2018.
Dorothy is survived by Jerry (Deb) Heine, Hartington, NE, Marilyn (Bob) Lyngstad, Volin, SD, Barb (Mike) Everard, Denver, CO, Bruce ( Sue) Heine, Dallas, TX, Carol (Juan) Cardona, Sioux City, IA, Steve (Carrie) Heine, Wynot, NE and Sue ( Gene) Dickes, Hartington, NE, 30 grandchildren, 72 great-grandchildren, 9 step-grandchildren, 13 step-great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ludwig Heine, January 1, 1991, Janet Albers, January 27, 2019, grandson, Jeff Albers, great-granddaughter Madelyn George, parents Lloyd and Laura Jones, sisters, Ardis Klanderud and Betty Garvin, brother Daryl Jones and sons-in-law Dave Willette and Chuck Albers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Cedar Catholic Endownment or Holy Trinity Endownment.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 2, 2021
