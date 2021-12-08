Carol Martin, age 60, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Carol Martin was born March 8, 1961, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Richard and Verna (Myers) Wood. She grew up and attended school in Yankton. She then met her soulmate, Jerry Woodard, and they continued to live in Yankton where Carol took great pride in raising her five children.
Carol was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton. Carol was a strong, kind, loving and nurturing woman who loved life and gave everything to her children. She enjoyed singing, dancing, playing cards, camping and fishing but she mostly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her pets.
Survivors include her soulmate, Jerry “Hippie” Woodard; five children: Amanda Martin, Sarah (Richard) Reams, Kolt Woodard, Chase Woodard, and Ashton (Jeff) Ortega; 18 grandchildren; two siblings: Robert (Cheryl) Wood and Kim (Julio) Rivera; beloved friend, Angela Heckenlaible as well as her niece, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Glenda and many aunts and uncles.
