Lynn Olseth, age 71, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Sister James Care Center in Yankton, SD.
Celebrations of Lynn’s Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Yankton, SD and at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 at Canton Lutheran Church, Canton, SD.
Visitation, with family present, will begin at 5:00 p.m. at Canton Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the charity of your choice.
Lynn was born on May 10, 1951, in Sioux Falls, SD to Martin and Doris (Helgerson) Olseth. He grew up on a farm north of Canton, SD. He attended school in Canton and Day Center in Lennox, SD. Lynn later moved to Yankton and was a resident of Ability Building Services. Due to failing health, he became a resident at Sister James Care Center, where he currently resided.
Lynn enjoyed the farm and had many happy memories of being a “farm boy.” He also loved to banter with people involved in his life.
Lynn is survived by his siblings, Barb (Olseth) Kroger, Canton, SD, Doug (Paulette) Olseth, Canton, SD, and Darrell (Bev) Olseth, Salt Lake City, UT; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family; and many friends at ABS and Sister James Care Facility. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Marvin and DuWayne; an infant sister; and brother-in-law, Doug Kroger.
