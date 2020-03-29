Diana Schroeder, 82, of Wagner died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home in Wagner.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. at the Peters Funeral Home in Wagner. This is open to the public, although we will be carefully monitoring the number of visitors at one time and be respectful of proper social distancing for this visitation.
Due to current health concerns, a private family funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Wagner. Burial is in the ZCBJ Cemetery, rural Wagner.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
