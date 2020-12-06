Adele Nelson, age 96 of Yankton, SD passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, SD.
Private family funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD with Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery, Yankton, SD.
“Walk-through” visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, livestreaming of Adele’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend the visitation in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
