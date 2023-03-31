Kathy Uhing
Courtesy Photo

Kathryn S. Uhing age 66 of Hartington, Nebraska died unexpectedly from a sudden illness on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD. She is the wife of Mike Uhing.

Kathy gave the ultimate gift of donating her body to science for research and education. Her memorial service will be held at a later date at Holy Family (Sts. Peter & Paul) Catholic Church in Bow Valley, Nebraska. Service details will be communicated at that time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.