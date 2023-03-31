Kathy Uhing

Windy. Snow this evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low 23F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Kathryn S. Uhing age 66 of Hartington, Nebraska died unexpectedly from a sudden illness on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD. She is the wife of Mike Uhing.
Kathy gave the ultimate gift of donating her body to science for research and education. Her memorial service will be held at a later date at Holy Family (Sts. Peter & Paul) Catholic Church in Bow Valley, Nebraska. Service details will be communicated at that time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Kathryn Sue was born on June 28, 1956, in Omaha, Nebraska to Howard and Bernadette (Daly) Daily. She spent her early life in Elkhorn and Osceola, Nebraska, before moving to Norfolk where she graduated from Norfolk High School in 1974. She and Mike eventually moved to Bow Valley, Nebraska in 1997.
Kathy was a life-long learner. She earned her LPN from Northeast Community College, teaching degree from Wayne State College, and later her RN and Bachelor of Nursing degrees from USD and Mount Marty. Kathy worked as a teacher in her early years and made nursing her career for many years, touching the lives of countless patients and colleagues.
On April 25, 1992, Kathy married Mike Uhing. Together, they raised four children: Nate Daily, Leah (Luke) Olsen, Tyler (Brittany) Uhing and Tessa Uhing. Kathy adored her grandchildren, Shaylee, Jax, Nash and Knoxlee Olsen, Myles Uhing and Emery Uhing, and loved to spend time with them whenever possible.
Kathy had a wide variety of interests and hobbies, including her love for animals, gardening, canning, cooking, collecting antiques, travel, scratch tickets and reading. She served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) impacting the lives of children and families. Kathy loved giving gifts and has given the greatest gift of all by donating her body to science and research. She had a heart of gold and loved nothing more than to see the smiles on her loved ones’ faces.
Kathy is survived by her husband Mike of Hartington; her four children Nate Daily of Hartington, Leah (Luke) Olsen of Waverly, Tyler (Brittany) Uhing of Norfolk, and Tessa Uhing of Norfolk; her six grandchildren, Shaylee, Jax, Nash and Knoxlee Olsen, Myles Uhing and Emery Uhing; her siblings Jeanette Hastings of Norfolk, David (Joleen) Daily of Orleans, NE and Dan Daily of Meadow Grove; her beloved pets, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be deeply missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, siblings, and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Bernadette Daily, brother Loren Daily, infant daughter Amanda Uhing; father-in-law Jerome Uhing, nephew Aaron Lund, great-nephew Baker Wilcox.
