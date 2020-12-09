Delores C. Bender, age 90 of Menno, SD died on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.
Private family funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno, SD with Rev. Michael Hecht officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno, SD.
“Walk-through” visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno, SD.
Livestreaming of her service may be viewed on: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those planning on attending the visitation will need to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Delores Charlotte (Schenkel) Bender was born December 11, 1929 and died December 7, 2020. She was the youngest child of Jacob and Amalia (Stern) Schenkel. Delores grew up on a farm in the Lesterville area and attended country school there.
Delores and Waldemar Bender were married on May 5, 1947. They lived in Menno and had four children, Lelonnie, Douglas, David and Sheila. Delores was a devoted wife and mother. She held various jobs through the years including clerking at Aisenbrey grocery store and teacher’s aide at Menno School.
Wally and Delores spent several winters being snowbirds in Arizona. Delores was an accomplished card player and especially liked playing bridge and pinochle. She continued to play bridge until the pandemic brought an end to group gatherings.
Delores was a member of Salem Reformed Church in Menno.
Delores is survived by her children; Lelonnie (Michael) Kuck, Douglas (Pam) Bender, David Bender and Sheila (Dale) McKenna. Also surviving are her grandchildren; Jennifer Kuck, Paul Kuck, Douglas Bender II, Joshua Bender and Amalia McKenna Carmichael, one great grandchild, Owen Kuck and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wally in 2006, her parents, Jacob and Amalia and siblings, Arnold, Floyd, Louise, Marie and Arlinda.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be sent to the Parkinson’s Foundation in memory of Delores’ husband Wally or the Menno Fire Department and Ambulance Service.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 10, 2020
Commented