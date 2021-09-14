Kevin E. Rowell, age 57 of Yankton, SD, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Vermillion, SD, 20 South Mickelson Dr., Vermillion, SD 57069, with President Paul Formisano officiating.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD, is assisting with the service details. Online condolences may be sent: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Kevin Earl Rowell, loving father and husband, passed away at the age of 56 on Saturday September 11, 2021, at Avera Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota. Kevin was born November 2, 1963, in Riverton, Wyoming to Arvid and Betty Rowell. Kevin was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout his lifetime.
Kevin graduated from Bonneville High School, class of 1982. Following high school, Kevin attended South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and the University of South Dakota to further his education.
Kevin enjoyed his career as a manufacturing engineer and volunteered as a STEM teacher.
Kevin married Barbara Ann Morreall on September 25, 1993, and they were later sealed in the Bountiful, Utah temple for time and all eternity.
Kevin enjoyed cycling, camping, backpacking, and engaging in-home STEM experiments. His love for the outdoors and science was admired not only by friends and family, but also by all those who briefly met him. Kevin was an avid music lover of Journey, Styx, and The Piano Guys. He is known for his infectious laugh, quick wit, and his free and adventurous spirit.
Kevin is survived by his loving wife of 27 years; his four children, Ashley (Joey Poppe), Kaylin, Josh, and Mason; his granddaughter Adeline; his parents, Arvid and Betty; his siblings, Mike and Jodi; as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Yankton Operating Boys and Girls Club and comment “Yankton STEM Program” at https://www.greatfuturessd.org/ways-to-give.
