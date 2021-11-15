George Henry Feilmeier, 93, of Hartington, Nebraska, passed away on Friday, November 5th, 2021, surrounded by his sons and daughters at Avera Majestic Bluffs, Yankton, SD.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, November 20th, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington, with Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michaels Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be on Friday, at church, November 19, from 3:00-5:00 p.m., with a vigil service at 5:00 p.m. at the church.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Frank, Chris Climer, Matthew Frank, Doug Stearns, Taylor Fluent, Stuart Sucha, Austin Feilmeier and Nate Feilmeier. George was born on June 8, 1928, in Hartington to John and Wilhelmina (Wieseler). George’s mother died when he was 13 years old. When he was 15 years old, John married Adeline (Sudbeck) who was the “special angel” to the family. George grew up in Hartington and attended Holy Trinity Grade School through the 8th grade. George married Loraine Noecker on August 26, 1952, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Bow Valley. They raised their seven children on a farm east of Hartington. He was an active member of his church, including the Knights of Columbus and his community.
He loved the land and his 50 years of farming along with many excursions in the surrounding rural communities and states. He was very interested in the progression of farming as well as the history of agriculture from the time he was young. Every trip was an adventure. He enjoyed his bolt business and visiting with his customers. His kids, grand and great-grandkids gave him much joy as he gave to them. His favorite things included card playing, road trips, woodworking and visiting with all.
George is survived by his 7 children and spouses, Kathy (Verne) Climer, South Sioux City NE, Dan (Bonnie), Ft. Collins CO, Joni (Steve) Pier, Yankton SD, Christie Sucha, Lincoln NE, Peggy (John) Frank, Yankton, SD, Rick (MaryAnn) Mission Viejo CA, Karla (Todd) Fluent, Lincoln NE, 21 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers, Jerome, Harold (MaryGay), Chuck(Bev) and 7 sisters, Wilhelmina Boecker, Ann (Jay) Walz, Agnes Hochstein, Alice Klug Yeager, Charlene (Dennis)Meyer, Ruthie Heine, and Linda (Dale) Trenhaile.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Loraine, his son-in-law, Mike Sucha, his parents, his siblings, Mary Jansen, Marcella Promes, John, Leona (Potts) Peterson and Leonard.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 16, 2021
