S. Valerie Cheney OSB

S. Valerie Cheney OSB

S. Valerie Cheney OSB, age 88, died on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

A wake service will be held at 7:00 PM, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 and the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 PM, on Wednesday, November 2, both in Bishop Marty Memorial Chapel in Yankton, SD. Burial will be in the monastery cemetery.