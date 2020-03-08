Sandy L. Arens, 73, of Yankton died from heart complications on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Larry Regynski officiating. Inurnment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton at a later date.
Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary at 6:45 p.m., followed by a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
