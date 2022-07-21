Kathleen L. (Jepsen) Husby of Burnsville, MN passed away Tuesday June 21, 2022, after a battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) lasting 45 years. She was 70 years old.
Kathy was born in August 1951 to Gerald and Marianne Jepsen. She graduated from Vermillion High School in 1969 and went on to attend the University of South Dakota where she graduated in 1973 followed by a Student Overseas Program which took her to Switzerland; a trip Kathy extended seven months before returning to the U.S.
She married Robert Husby, also from Vermillion, in 1975 and moved to Minneapolis, MN where she became a residential real estate agent until 1981. She loved Volkswagen Cabriolet “Rabbit” convertibles, take-out Chinese, Bob’s baby-back ribs, Dairy Queen ice cream, listening to music from her youth and watching Minnesota Twins baseball. She was a news and political junkie and was always on top of the latest global headline.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 47 years, Robert; her children Keisha (Greg Dokken) and Tyler (Emily); two grandchildren, Britta and Maya Dokken; her mother, Marianne Jepsen; two sisters, Susan (Steve Kimble) and Robin (Tom Bush); one brother, Scott (Jeanne); one brother-in-law Richard (Karen) Husby; one sister-in-law Kathy Husby; and many nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Jepsen; her father and mother-in-law Russell and Dorothy Husby; and brother-in-law Russell Husby.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 30th, at Avera Sacred Heart Majestic Bluffs (2111 W. 11th St, Yankton, SD in the “Gathering Place”).
There will be a second celebration of life held at 2 p.m. on Saturday August 20th, at Lutheran Church of the Ascension (1801 Cliff Rd E., Burnsville, MN).
