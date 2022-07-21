Kathleen L. (Jepsen) Husby of Burnsville, MN passed away Tuesday June 21, 2022, after a battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) lasting 45 years. She was 70 years old.

Kathy was born in August 1951 to Gerald and Marianne Jepsen. She graduated from Vermillion High School in 1969 and went on to attend the University of South Dakota where she graduated in 1973 followed by a Student Overseas Program which took her to Switzerland; a trip Kathy extended seven months before returning to the U.S.