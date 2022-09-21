Funeral services for Dale “Pete” Talsma, 78, of Springfield will be 3 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at Pete’s barn on the farm at 31406 407th Ave, Springfield, SD. Visitation will be at the farm on Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Burial is in the Pioneer Cemetery, rural Springfield, with military honors.
Peters Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
Dale “Pete” Pete Talsma was born at home on November 7, 1943, to Ray and Donia (Unruh) Talsma at the home place west of Springfield. He died at the age of 78 on September 20, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family.
Pete attended Hornstra Grade School #44 through the eighth grade and Springfield High School, graduating in 1961.
After graduation he volunteered for the Army, training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and then stationed in White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. He worked in the motor pool as a mechanic until his honorable discharge. It was here that he met the love of his life, Tommie and kids: Christine and Ray. Pete and Tommie were married on June 15, 1966.
After moving back to South Dakota, Pete farmed and ranched with his dad and brothers until he moved to Belle Fourche to work on Kinghorn Ranch in 1972. He moved back in 1974 and eventually settled on the corner twelve miles south of Avon, which became known as Pete Talsma’s corner.
Pete spent the next four decades farming, raising corn, wheat, oats, popcorn and various other crops and later on organic farming. Cutting and baling hay became a busy commercial business for him. As a talented mechanic, he maintained his old Minneapolis Moline tractors, combines and swathers, and he used them over and over. In the winters, owning his own truck, he would haul cattle and hay to New Mexico and other places. He even lived in New Mexico for a few winters.
Pete was known for driving his red CJ5 Jeep all over the country and fields in all kinds of weather. Many miles were driven in that jeep since he only owned two since high school. His other loves were hitching Belgians, longhorn cattle or mules and using them to farm with. He loved giving rides and participating in parades with his teams. He also loved playing mandolin in a country music band called the Sandy River Boys in the 60’s. After he built his barn in 1984, he hosted numerous barn dances through the years and sometimes would play his mandolin.
Pete is survived by his wife Tommie of 56 years; son Ray (Kim) Talsma of Pratt, KS; daughter Christine (Erick) Legarda of Las Cruces, NM; grandchildren: Kenny (Theresa) Talsma and Candi Zahradka; great-grandchildren: Angel, Peter, Tessa and Annie Talsma, Britton, Braylee and Breilla Knowles; siblings: Joyce Lukkes, Mollie Nichols, Rose Adema, John (Gladys) Talsma, Bob (Mary) Talsma and Lyla (Dennis) Brandt; sister-in-law Georgia Talsma; cousin-in-law Nettie Talsma; many nieces and nephews who he loved.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Merle (Shirley) Talsma and Larry Talsma; brother-in-law, Wayne Nichols; cousins, Jack Talsma and Tracy Jonas; and niece Tanya.
