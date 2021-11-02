Nancy Lynn (Sorensen) Clark, 72, beloved mother, mother-in-law and grandmother, most recently residing in Omaha, Nebraska, died peacefully on October 7, 2021 after a lengthy illness.
Funeral Services were 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Pocahontas, Iowa. Burial followed at Summit Hill Cemetery in Pocahontas. Powers Funeral Home of Pocahontas, Iowa, was in charge of arrangements.
Nancy was born in Vermillion, South Dakota, on January 18, 1949, attended Vermillion High School and graduated from University of South Dakota with an undergraduate degree in education, as a proud Coyote and Chi Omega. She later received her master’s degree in special education at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. Nancy spent 30+ years teaching special education in the Pocahontas, Iowa, School District, where she had a profound and lasting impact on those students she was fortunate to have in her classrooms.
Nancy married James Clark in Iowa on July 27, 1973 and they were blessed with three wonderful children: daughter Jill, son James, and daughter Ashley. After losing her husband Jim too early, she continued raising her children as a single mother all while continuing on with her special education career. Nancy was a dedicated mother first and foremost. You could find Nancy in the stands cheering on her children and their friends, checking the weather and making sure the freezer was full of Schwan’s food for all. Despite her hectic schedule, family and friends were Nancy’s passion and delight. With a great sense of humor and quick wit, she loved being surrounded by people she loved most. She also was involved in St. Peter Lutheran Church and her local sorority, watching game shows, doing crossword puzzles all while drinking Diet Coke.
Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Jim, and her parents Norma and Morten.
She is survived by her daughter Jill Freeman (Matt) of Omaha, NE; son, James Clark (Michelle) of Waukee, IA; and her daughter, Ashley DeGroote (Dustin), also of Waukee, IA. She was blessed with four beautiful grandchildren: Wesley, Brayton, Madilyn and Colette. Nancy is also survived by her brothers Kirk (Dawn) Sorensen of Vermillion, SD, and Scot (Mary) Sorensen of Yankton, SD, as well as 6 nieces and 3 nephews and many other friends, family and students.
